On April 23, Nigerian actress Ini Edo celebrated her 40th birthday in style. She shared a photo of herself in a pink gown and a bejewelled headpiece.

The actress noted she was content with her accomplishments and blessings. But, it turns out she had bigger birthday party coming along.

On Sunday, May 9, she held a huge party to celebrate this new milestone. The party was also to celebrate her 25th anniversary in the movie industry.

On that day, Ini Edo also took the opportunity to launch her “Girls Empowerment and Mentorship” Scheme.

The actress invited some of Nollywood’s biggest acts to the event.

See some photos of the event below (Photo Credit: Instagram/Bellanaijaonline)