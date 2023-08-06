Nollywood sensation Ini Edo has been capturing the hearts of fans and followers with her recent vacation, spending quality time with her adorable daughter, Light.

The beloved actress took to her Instagram account to share glimpses of their vacation in style, and fans couldn’t get enough of the heartwarming moments between the mother-daughter duo.

Ini Edo has proven she does not only have outstanding performances on the big screen, but is also focused on her most cherished role yet – being a doting mother.

In the series of captivating photos, the actress and her daughter can be seen exploring picturesque locations, and simply enjoying each other’s company.

They were clad in all-black designer outfits and the warm smiles on their faces is evidence of the love and adoration for each other.

“Every second with you is love,” Ini Edo wrote in one of the heartwarming captions.