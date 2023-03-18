Nollywood actress Ini Edo has finally unveiled her daughter to the world as she clocks 2.

Exactly two years ago on March 15, she welcomed her first fruit, a beautiful baby girl she named Light.

She described her child in a social media post as the Greatest Gift and biggest heart desire God has blessed her with.

“A Shining LIGHT and the most precious, adorable little girl. I never knew how much my life would change and how much comfort and Joy a human could bring… My smart and loving Princess, I love you more than life itself… “.

In her view, her daughter is the light to his generation and she prayed for her to excel in all aspects of her life.

Ini re-dedicated her daughter to God and prayed for his protection, abundant wisdom for Baby Light.

“You are a Light to us and to your generation. As you turn 2, I re dedicate you to the God that Gave you to me. The One who never sleeps nor slumber… HE is doing an excellent Job at taking care of us… Grow in wisdom and abundance of Grace my little Angel. Mummy loves you too much.”

She shared first photo of her daughter, and even so, she still shielded her face.