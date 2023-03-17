International Labour Organisation (ILO) has expressed its quest to partner with the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service.

The partnership is a human-centred approach to drive the future of work through employment creation, rights and work, social protection and social dialogue.

ILO made the announcement when Deputy Director General of Operations, David Prah, on behalf of the Director-General, Ghana TVET Service, Mawusi Nudekor Awity, hosted a delegation.

Adetor Frank Kwasi, National Project Coordinator together with Elsie, Administrative Officer led the team to the Ghana TVET Service.

The focal point of the meeting was to discuss the road map for collaborating with the Ghana TVET Service towards the acquisition of skills for a Greener future.

Mr Prah gave a brief overview of Ghana TVET Service and its transformational policies, programs and strategies put in place towards Greening TVET.

He outlined the progressive report on the Greening TVET agenda and assured ILO of the Ghana TVET Service’s maximum support and cooperation.

Present were Madam Lily Djima Deputy Director General, Management Services, Madam Adjoa Owusuah Yankson A.g. Director of Administration, Mr Samuel Deborah A.g. Director of Training Assessment and Quality Assurance, David Mensah Senior Technical Advisor and Madam Stella Ntow A.g Director Finance.

Others were Madam Philbert Aba Nkrumah Deputy Director of Training Assessment and Quality Assurance, Madam Joyce Afua Ackon A.g Deputy Director WEL Partnership Resource Mobilization, Mr Dominic Nuah of the Policy Planning innovation, monitoring and Evaluation.

The ILO is the United Nations agency for the world of work. It brings together Governments, employers and workers – through its unique tripartite structure – to drive a human-centred approach to the future of work through employment creation, rights at work, social protection and social dialogue.