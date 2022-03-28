The Director-General of the Ghana TVET Service, Mrs. Mawusi Nudekor Awity, has called on principals of the Ghana TVET Service institutions to put in more effort to make TVET attractive to the youth.

“Dear colleagues, to be specific, today’s meeting is to build our capacity as Principals of the various technical and vocational training institutes across the country to enable us to become excellent in our line of duty. It has been my goal to see to the welfare of the human resource of the Service first because I strongly believe that our institution shall thrive when we spend resources building the capacity of our people,” she said.

She added that the Ghana TVET Service seeks to become an exemplary public institution and be the pacesetter in quality education service delivery in Ghana and the sub-region.

She called on the principals to join hands with her to fulfill the President’s vision of making TVET attractive again.

“As I have always indicated we are on an audacious agenda, and I will need everybody, especially you the Principals of the institutes on board to grab the bull by the horn, and run along with me as we fulfill the President’s vision of making TVET attractive again,” she urged.

She made this comment at the maiden workshop for principals of the Ghana TVET Service institutions across the country which took place at the Burma Hall, Burma Camp, Accra, and it was aimed at building the capacity of the principals of the various training institutions across the country to enable them to become extraordinary in their lines of duty.

Participants of the workshop were taken through the Computerized School Selection Placement System and how it works, the Free TVET for All policy, the Ghana TVET Service Protocols and Policies. The workshop was also targeted at taking the principals through grooming sessions by the Director-General and Sika Twum of Self Search Ghana.

A total of 188 principals attended the workshop which lasted over 12 hours.

The object of the Ghana TVET Service is to manage, oversee and implement approved national policies and programmes relating to pre-tertiary technical and vocational and training.