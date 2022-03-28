The Director-General of the Ghana TVET Service, Mrs. Mawusi Nudekor Awity, has pledged her outfit’s unflinching support to the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei- Adutwum.

She said the Ghana TVET Service is on a strong drive to support the minister achieve his vision of making TVET the mainstay of education in Ghana.

“Honourable Minister, please be assured that we are also doing everything possible to ensure that you succeed as a minister, and very soon we are confident that TVET shall become the chief cornerstone,” she said.

She made this comment at the maiden workshop for principals of the Ghana TVET Service institutions across the country which took place at the Burma Hall, Burma Camp, Accra, and it was aimed at building the capacity of the principals of the various training institutions across the country to enable them to become extraordinary in their lines of duty.

Participants of the workshop were taken through the Computerized School Selection Placement System and how it works, the Free TVET for All policy, the Ghana TVET Service Protocols and Policies. The workshop was also targeted at taking the principals through grooming sessions by the Director-General and Sika Twum of Self Search Ghana.

A total of 188 principals attended the workshop which lasted over 12 hours.

The object of the Ghana TVET Service is to manage, oversee and implement approved national policies and programmes relating to pre-tertiary technical and vocational and training.