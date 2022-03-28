One person has been killed and another seriously injured in two separate gun attacks at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region and Sawla-Bole station in the Savannah Region.

While the attack in the Ashanti Region took place at a section of the Kumawu-Drobonso road around 5:30pm on Saturday, the one at Savannah Region happened at the Sawla-Bole station along the Nakpala road in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District at about 7:00pm the same day.

Reports said 65-year-old Cecilia Kwakye was shot in the forehead by unknown gunmen and died subsequently at a hospital where she was rushed for treatment.

The incident occurred while she was returning home from a funeral from Kumawu, the capital of Sekyere Afram Plains.

ALSO READ:

A police document sighted by DAILY GUIDE indicated that the body of Cecilia Kwakye was retrieved by the police and deposited in a morgue, with investigation commencing.

No arrest has been made so far, and the Kumawu police said the victim was among a group of mourners attacked by the suspected armed robbers, who took away personal effects of the victims.

The paper gathered that Cecilia Kwakye was lying face down in a pool of blood when police got to the scene.

In the Sawla incident, Abu Razak Abubakari, a 25-year-old mobile money vendor, was shot below his right eye by the robbers, who could not take anything away after sensing danger.

The incident occurred around 7:00pm Saturday, with the gunman escaping on a motorbike. The victim was rushed to the Sawla Government Hospital for treatment.

The Sawla District Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect and called on residents to volunteer credible information that could lead to his arrest.