Highlife musician Kojo Antwi has paid tribute to American music icon Prince.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, July 30, 2023, Mr Antwi revealed he had visited Prince’s home and studio which is a museum called Paisley Park, Chanhassen, Minnesota, USA.

The Highlife and Reggae artiste shared a picture of himself standing in the museum with a grand piano behind him and a large portrait of Prince to his left.

Antwi noted that at Paisley Park, stars like “Madonna, Tevin Campbell, REM, and Lizzo have recorded and mixed albums”.

He also wrote fondly about the late American singer-songwriter, record producer, multi-instrumentalist and cultural icon Prince Rogers Nelson, better known as Prince, recalling meeting him at the 2010 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

He recalled that it was the “same year in which [the] BET introduced the International Act category” which, apart from him, was to “honour Sade, Corinne Bailey-Rae, P-Square, M.I., K’naan, Dizzee Rascal, Hip Hop Pantsula, Chip, and Estelle.”

The Groovy hitmaker asserted that the BET’s move “later led to the introduction of the African Act category… by other award organisations”.