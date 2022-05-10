The Methodist Church has dissociated itself from comments made by one of its retired Bishop, Rt. Rev Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu attacking former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to the church, it is not associated with any political party and the comments made by Rt. Rev. Bosomtwe Ayensu that attacked Mahama’s promise to repeal the E-Levy were his opinion and not the position of the church.

Rt. Rev. Ayensu lampooned the former President for his “as backward and an attempt to sway voters”.

At the Methodist Church’s 25th Synod held at the Mount Zion Methodist Church at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, the man of God expressed shock at the decision by Mahama to oppose a homegrown solution introduced by government.

After his comment, the Methodist church has come under attacks especially from members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

To set the records straight, the church in a statement it issued on May 10, 2022 said the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, is the official Spokesperson of the Church.

“The Methodist Church Ghana wishes to notify the general public that the Presiding Bishop is the official Spokesperson of the Church. We, therefore appeal to our noble friends of the media not to draw the name of The Methodist Church Ghana into the alleged statements made by the past Bishop and currently the Superintendent Minister of the Amakom Circuit of the Kumasi Diocese,” portion of the statement issued by the church read.

Below is the full statement