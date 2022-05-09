A past Methodist bishop of Obuasi has criticised former President John Mahama for saying he will cancel the electronic transactions (e-levy) levy when he assumes office in 2025.

Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu believes the cancellation of the levy will not materialise because the 2020 NDC flagbearer will not get another opportunity to lead the country again.

He made the comment when he addressed journalists at the ongoing 25th synod of The Methodist Church at the Mount Zion Methodist Church, Obuasi.

The outspoken former bishop further expressed disappointment in him (the former president) for making such utterances in an attempt to sway voters.

Bishop Ayensu further reiterated that the country’s predicaments will take only wise economic decisions such as the e-levy to get the country out of the doldrums.

He’s convinced that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was on the right track to get the nation back on track and should not be distracted by such comments from the former president.

“The wrecks and shocks of the pandemic, which the Russia-Ukraine war has deepened, are clear.

“We should all endeavour to pay the e-levy so the government could use the accrued money for development,” he stated.

He called on the country to help push the government’s agenda to industrialise the country.