General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu says he holds no grudges against his predecessor, Kwabena Agyapong.

He however said they are not best friends.

Mr Badu who disclosed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem indicated that, they talk when necessary.

“Even in the midst of the challenges in the party, we still talk but I cannot say we are that close” he added.

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Former NPP General Secretary

Mr Boadu made these remarks while reacting to NPP’s decision to lift Mr. Agyapong’s suspension from the party.

The former Secretary was suspended in 2015, along with the party’s former National Chairman, Paul Afoko, and a former National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe for misconduct.

He was found guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party’s constitution, which requires members to uphold the party’s decisions.

But Kwabena Agyepong officially wrote to the party on January 5, 2021, appealing for his suspension to be lifted, an appeal the party has obliged to.

He is now a member of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), Steering Committee, and the National Council according to the party’s constitution.