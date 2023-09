Ghanaian gospel sensation, Ohemaa Mercy marked her 46th birthday on September 7 with a delightful celebration held at her own residence.

The renowned “Ote Me Mu” hitmaker was joined by fellow gospel musicians and celebrity friends to mark the special day.

Actress, Tracey Boakye who was among the guests shared a video of the event on her Instagram page.

The video captured the multi-award-winning gospel singer cutting her birthday cake surrounded by family and loved ones.