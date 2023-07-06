In a rare display of maturity, gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy paid glowing tribute to her estranged husband, expressing her admiration and appreciation for him despite their separation.

At the official launch of 2023 edition of her annual concert, Tehilla Experience, Ohemaa Mercy took the opportunity to hint that there’s no bad blood between her and Mr Isaac Twum Ampofo as speculated.

After announcing the date and scheduled activities came time for appreciation, and her ex-husband, who was present at the ceremony, could not be overlooked.

In a heartfelt message, Ohemaa Mercy reflected on their journey together and acknowledged the positive impact her husband who doubles as her manager has on her life.

To maintain cordial relations, she described Mr Twum simply as her boss while praising him for his dedication to his role.

She concluded her message by praying for God’s blessings and guidance for her estranged husband’s future endeavors.

Her accolades were responded with cheers and applauses by the august guests, particularly from Piesie Esther who leaped with joy.

Watch video below: