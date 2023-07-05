Accra witnessed a gathering of influential personalities from various domains, including politicians, businessmen, and musicians, as they wear black attire to pay their respects at the one-week memorial service of Cynthia Quarcoo.

The service was held on Tuesday at Christ the King Parish, Accra, to commemorate the passing of the revered lawyer, who had tragically lost her life on June 21, 2023, while in the United Kingdom.

Among the notable attendees were renowned musicians Samini and Sarkodie, along with media personality Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), who joined the showbiz community in honouring the memory of the showbiz lawyer.

The event was captured in poignant photographs shared by blogger Kobby Kyei, revealing the presence of distinguished individuals such as Kofi Amoabeng, the CEO of defunct UT Bank; Charlotte Osei, former chairperson of the Electoral Commission, and Brigitte Dzogbenuku, the 2020 presidential candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).

Cynthia Quarcoo, known as the Founder and Managing Partner of CQ Legal & Consulting, had made a significant impact in the legal field.

She earned admiration for her expertise and representation of esteemed Ghanaian musicians, including Sarkodie, Samini, Shatta Wale, and Reggie Rockstone.

Through her knowledge and guidance, Cynthia played a pivotal role in the growth and accomplishments of these artistes.

In light of her passing, Cynthia Quarcoo’s family has announced that her final funeral rites will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Christ the King Parish in Accra.

The occasion is expected to draw a diverse gathering of mourners and well-wishers, who will come together to pay their last respects to this remarkable lawyer and cherished individual.

Check out the photos below:

