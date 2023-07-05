Renowned rapper Eno Barony left no stone unturned as she graced the stage during her highly anticipated Eid Concert held in Koforidua Zongo over the weekend.

The event, organised by Magic Mindx, saw an impressive lineup of talented musicians, including Jupitar, Amerado, Yaw Tog, Koo Ntakra, EL Kojo, and many other notable artistes who captivated the audience with their exceptional performances.

The ecstatic fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they witnessed some of Ghana’s top musicians belting out their chart-topping hits.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere was charged, with the crowd chanting along to every lyric, solidifying Eno Barony’s position as a commanding force in the country’s music scene.

Shortly after the concert, Eno Barony took to her official Instagram page to express her gratitude to her loyal fans and fellow artistes who graced the stage alongside her.

She penned a heartfelt message, saying, “I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the incredible artistes who joined me on stage at my Eid Concert last Saturday! Your exceptional performances brought the house down and left the crowd in awe. Each one of you showcased your talent with utmost brilliance, and I am immensely grateful for your contribution to the resounding success of my concert. My team at Magic Mindx and I deeply appreciate your support. Special thanks to Amerado, Yaw Tog, Jupitar, Koo Ntakra, Wise B, and EL Kojo.”

Eno Barony’s Eid Concert in Koforidua Zongo undoubtedly proved to be an unforgettable night for music enthusiasts, leaving a lasting impression of the rapper’s prowess and the remarkable talent showcased by the assembled artistes.

Watch the highlight below:

