The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is expected to start another revenue mobilisation drive dubbed ‘operation zero’ targeted at mopping up revenue from domestic customers.

The two-month exercise which begins on Monday, July 11 will comprise the deployment of staff to collect debt, check for illegal connections, and meter installation for new customers.

The ECG recently collected GH¢3.1 billion in a similar exercise two months ago.

The External Communications Manager for the ECG, Laila Abubakari tells JoyNews, they will use the opportunity to rope some new customers into their system.

“We are using this opportunity to run about three different operations in one,” she said.

She explained that ECG will be embarking on the special exercise because the previous one was a huge success, leading to customers, particularly those on postpaid, paying up on time.

She added that the ECG has gone into agreement with meter companies to procure more meters for customers without one.

The ECG will also be granting a moratorium to all who are consuming electricity without paying for it, to allow them to visit their respective ECG offices for immediate regularisation of their supply.

“We have started a loss reduction target, we don’t have a monetary target but we know that we have a deficit of at least 2 million customers on the system and using power illegally which is quite problematic,” she added.

