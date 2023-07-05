Repented fetish priestess turned overseer of the Heavens Way Church, Agradaa, has recently taken to social media to air her grievances about turmoil in her paradise.

Known for her outspoken nature and web of controversies, Agradaa did not hold back in expressing her frustrations and disappointments in her husband, Mr Oduro, whom she accused of entertaining her friend on her blind side.

In series of lengthy posts on various social media platforms, Agradaa detailed that the rough patches in her marriage are caused by her friend who doubles as the president of her church’s Women’s Fellowship.

She painted a picture of her husband engaging in secret activities with the Fellowship President, exposing some details of text messages shared between them.

Agradaa vented her frustrations about her husband frequently receiving calls and monetary gifts from the said woman, while lamenting the overall disregard for her feelings.

In the video, she said she was unperturbed, and as a matter of fact, blesses their union, but what she will not take is the deliberate attempt to make mockery of her.

In the ongoing drama, Agradaa’s husband, Mr Oduro is yet to broke his silence, but the accused has shared series of videos with its content intended to taunt Agradaa.

Video below: