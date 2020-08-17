The 25th birthday of Afrobeats singer, King promise took place yesterday and as usual, a celebration was held to usher him into his new age.

The birthday bash had family, friends and other celebrities present with the musician’s mother surprising him with a cake, customized with his childhood photos.

With that surprise over, the way was paved for other gifts from friends to pour in.

Artistes including Shatta Wale, Omar Sterling, Darkovibes, Medikal, Joey B as well as Moesha Buodong were all preset to celebrate with King Promise.

Watch video below: