Students of the Ghana School of Hygiene are for the second time in two weeks, picketing the premises of the Sanitation Ministry to demand their unpaid allowances.

Their latest protest is to express displeasure in the government for failing to stick to their promises in their earlier negotiations on July 20, of paying them off gradually till after elections.

The students have turned deaf ears to the Sanitation Ministry’s plea and are demanding immediate payment of their allowances whch have been forfeited since 2017.

In response, the Ministry says it is constituting a committee to facilitate the release of the monies.

But, the students, who came carrying mattresses, buckets and gas cylinders say they will not leave until their allowances are paid.

The final year students have as well boycotted their exiting exam and will only write if the backlog of GHC 9,600.00 is paid to each of them.