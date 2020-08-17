Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
Colleagues of Nollywood actress, Omotola Jolade-Ekehinde, who is at an isolation centre after contracting coronavirus, have been praying for her.

The beautiful actress shocked her fans with the announcement on her Instagram page that she had contracted the virus.

The mother-of-four wrote:

Hello All, I know Most of you Have been Wondering where I’ve been. Well, i Contracted Covid. I have been ill , in Isolation and Now getting better. More on the details of this soon. However, I have been Reading on the devastating News of How our Youths are Needlessly Dieing getting crushed by Trailers/containers ! This is disheartening and has made my heart really troubled ! This can happen to ANYONE and Enforcements can’t be taken lightly on this Gov @jidesanwoolu !!! Pls do something!!!!! I am Releasing this video that was shot some time ago Now as I feel the need to. Thanks @iamharrysong and @clarenceshotit . Thanks for your All Love and prayers as I recover fully, Nigeria Needs to #GetBusy ! ( Full video on my Youtube page )

Her colleagues in the entertainment industry including Rita Dominic and many others who panicked on hearing the news, have sent goodwill messages wishing her speedy recovery.

Below are some of the messages

Toyin Abraham wrote: “Awwww, get well soon maami I love you”

Mo Abudu wrote: “Sweetheart pele. Wishing you better. All my love”

Rita Dominic wrote: “Oh nooo.. get well soon hun”

Lilian Bach wrote: “So sorry dear. I pray that Jehovah rapha perfects your healing in Jesus name.”




