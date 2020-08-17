Colleagues of Nollywood actress, Omotola Jolade-Ekehinde, who is at an isolation centre after contracting coronavirus, have been praying for her.

The beautiful actress shocked her fans with the announcement on her Instagram page that she had contracted the virus.

The mother-of-four wrote:

Her colleagues in the entertainment industry including Rita Dominic and many others who panicked on hearing the news, have sent goodwill messages wishing her speedy recovery.

Below are some of the messages

Toyin Abraham wrote: “Awwww, get well soon maami I love you”

Mo Abudu wrote: “Sweetheart pele. Wishing you better. All my love”

Rita Dominic wrote: “Oh nooo.. get well soon hun”

Lilian Bach wrote: “So sorry dear. I pray that Jehovah rapha perfects your healing in Jesus name.”