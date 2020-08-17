The official photographer for the wedding between award-winning gospel singer, Joe Mettle and Salomey Dzisa, has released awesome photos from the white wedding.

One of the photos has the couple pose for a shot right before their wedding reception which took place in Kempinski, a popular hotel in Accra.

Joe Mettle stunned fashion enthusiasts as he went traditional on his white wedding day, deciding not to wear a suit.

He rather donned a beautiful African-inspired apparel which won the hearts of many attendees of the memorable event.

Apart from wearing a traditional attire for the church service of his white wedding, Joe Mettle also was also seen clad in another regal cloth for his wedding reception.

His wife, Mrs Selassie Mettle, also opted for a traditional white gown.

The official wedding photos saw the Bo No Ni singer beaming with smiles as he stood solidly behind his pretty wife.

Another photo saw the couple holding hands while facing opposite directions with Salomey firmly holding her beautiful bouquet of flowers.