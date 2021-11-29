It was a night of glitz and glamour at a star-studded event to mark the birthday of Archbishop Duncan Williams‘ daughter.

The Archbishop’s first daughter, Elsie Duncan-Williams Otoo turned 40 over the weekend.

The event brought together most of Ghana’s renowned men of God including General Overseer of Alive Chapel International, Salifu Amoako.

She left her well-wishers in awe as she takes to the dance floor to jam to Nigerian artiste Tiwa Savage’s Koroba song.

ALSO READ:

Prophet Amoako, who was equally impressed with the celebrant’s dance prowess, joined her to spray dollar bills on her.

Other personalities including footballer Sulley Muntari and musician D’ Black graced the occasion.

Watch the video below: