The surgery to correct Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze’s limbs is bound to happen as he has received a hefty donation to that effect.

Clem received a whooping sum of N8 million, approximately GHS120,000 as a gift from one Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

This comes days after the Nollywood icon cried out for help for medical surgery to correct his cervical vertebrae and strengthen his limbs, as he is currently immobile.

During a service at Pastor Fufeyin’s church, the man of God called Clem to the pulpit, in the presence of other veterans and handed him the pile of cash.

The actor broke down in tears for the overwhelming joy and unexpected cash donation from the prophet.