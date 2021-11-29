The difficulty government is facing in Parliament to get the 2022 Budget approved is self-inflicted.

This, according to former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, is because some NPP MPs decided to vote for Alban Bagbin who is a leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

On Friday, November 26, 2021, Parliament voted to reject the 2022 budget. The vote to reject the budget was done in the absence of the NPP MPs as they had staged a walkout.

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, said that their absence could not prevent the House from proceeding with the business of the day. That was the first time in the Fourth Republic that a budget had been rejected.

But Hon. Titus-Glover on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday said he is not surprised at the conduct of the Speaker of Parliament.

As a member of the NDC whose MPs had vowed to reject the budget, he did not expect Mr Bagbin to have ruled otherwise.

He blamed some NPP MPs who decided to vote for him [Bagbin] as Speaker to spite their own government.

“This is the result of some NPP MPs who decided to vote for Bagbin,” the former Tema East MP fumed.

He also blamed some supporters of the NPP who voted ‘skirt and blouse’ giving the NDC equal number as the party in government.

“I give the blame to NPP supporters who voted skirt and blouse in the 2020 elections. This is the end result of skirt and blouse,” Mr Titus-Glover added.