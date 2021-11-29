The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), Ghana has held its 35th Annual General Meeting Thanksgiving Service at the Pentecost International Worship Centre, Atomic, Accra.



The service was to honour God for how far He had brought the Institution and for also guiding the IET through the annual general meeting successfully, as well as voting and induction of new leaders to steer the affairs of the institution in the coming years.



In attendance at the service were the immediate-past President, Engr Eric Atta-Sonno, President Engr Henry Kwadwo Boateng, Executive Secretary, Engr Seth Ayim, Engr Robert Nii Lante Lamptey, Ernest B. Antwi and Engr Nicholas.



The team was prayed for by the Associate Minister of the church, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Kingsley Larbi (Founder and President of the Regent University College of Science and Technology).



He charged the new IET leadership to depend on God and His word to ensure that decisions made are those that will see to the speedy growth and development of Ghana.