Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has lauded Ras Kuuku’s ‘Me Mpaebo’ song, describing it as a complete gospel song.

According to her, the catchy song has the tendency to even deliver gospel music lovers from the powers of the dark realms.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz show with Doreen Avio on Friday, Ohemaa Mercy said no one can omit the song out of the gospel category.

She likened the dancehall and Reggae musician’s lyrics to that of the words of King David in the Bible.

This is a prayer song, and it’s a gospel. David said my good lord, I sing to exalt your name, it’s a prayer word and the person [Ras Kuuku] has put it in a song, it’s purely gospel and there is no two ways about it.

He [Ras Kuuku] is praying to God. Amazingly, someone will listen to this song and deliverance can take place, she said.

Meanwhile, Ohemaa Mercy is set to hold her Taabea Tehillah Experience this Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the ICGC Calvary Temple at Spintex.

