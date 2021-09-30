Nigerian actress, Ini Edo, has finally found her voice as she opens up on the moment she fainted by a roadside.

The actress, who started her career about 21 years ago when she was only 18, stated that she has had her fair share of bad press and being overwhelmed with fear.

In her most recent outing, the talented actress appeared in Jim Iyke’s movie, Bad Comments – a movie that tells the story of “celebrities and how their careers can be at the mercy of propaganda circulated by social media trolls.”

Gracing the red carpet of the movie premiere, she was asked about how she handles bad comments or negative reports about her.

While answering the question, she revealed for the first time a surprising story of how she once blacked out on the road because of a barrage of bad press she saw.

She recounted that she was driving around town when she saw her image gracing front papers with different negative headlines.

As she stepped out to have a look at the news items, she blacked out in the middle of the road.

“I’ve had to deal with it right from when I was a teenager in this industry. Back in the day of soft sell, I remember one day driving along the road and literally all the soft sell magazines had my pictures on them. Different pictures with different stories and I blacked out (fainted).

“But that was then, not anymore. Over the years, I think time teaches you or makes you strong enough to understand that look, we are just here in this life to make something out of it and you will never do right in everybody’s eyes. There will always be people who will always have negative things to say about you. I think it’s life, I’ve accepted it. Accepted it in the sense that it doesn’t bother me cuz it doesn’t define who I am,” she said.

She added that she is no longer bothered by bad comments; instead, she is enjoying herself by going to events, treating herself to Hydra facials and showcasing her baby girl lifestyle all over social media.