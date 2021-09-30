Medical practitioner, Dr George Donkor, has cautioned men not to have sex more than three times a week.

According to him, it is one evident cause of prostate cancer because most men put constant pressure on their scrotum to produce sperms.

He explained that men who are above their 30s are required to only have sex just three times with their partners to enable them to maintain a healthy sexual life.

After age 30 if you have sex more times a work it puts pressure on the prostate to produce more sperms and that can cause an overdrive.

That causes the prostate to get enlarged and becomes weaker and that is how sickness sets in.

He also explained that: People who have prostate issues get up most nights to urinate. Some will also take so much time to pee and with some halfway through peeing it stops, he explained.