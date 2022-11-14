The mother of Hearts of Oak talisman, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, broke down in tears after her son made the final squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup, Qatar.

Otto on Monday, November 14, unveiled his 26-man final squad to represent Ghana in the biggest football tournament which kicks start in six days.

In a video posted by Accra based TV3, Miss Comfort Konadu couldn’t hold back her tears after learning of the latest feat of her beloved son.

Ghana will open camp in Abu Dhabi on November 17 for Switzerland friendly fixture before flying to Doha two days for the World Cup.