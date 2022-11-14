The Electoral Commission (EC) has terminated the registration certificates of 17 political parties.

In an advertiser’s announcement in the national dailies, the EC explained that the parties have failed to establish national and regional offices in the country.

The parties include; the United Progressive Party (UPP) led by Akwasi Addae, popularly known as Odike, the United Front Party (UFP), the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), the National Reform Party (NRP), the Reform Patriotic Democrats.

The others are; the Democratic People’s Party (DPP), United Development System Party (UDSP), Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere (EGLE), Yes People’s Party (YPP), United Ghana Movement (UGM), New Vision Party (NVP), Ghana Democratic Republican Party (GDRP) and the Ghana National Party (GNP).

The rest include; the Power Unity Party (PUP), People’s Action Party (PAP), United Renaissance Party (URP) and the United Love Party (ULP).

The EC said its action is in accordance with Section 15 (3) (c) of the Political Parties Act 574.

Prior to this termination, the Commission on October 13 and 17 cautioned these political parties and urged them to fulfill the requirements of the Political Parties Act 2000, by submitting to the EC, their national and regional offices across the country.

It, therefore, gave them up to Thursday, October 20, 2022 to show proof of why their registrations should not be cancelled.

The constitutionally mandated electoral body undertook a nationwide exercise to inspect the offices of all registered political parties from May 16 to June 9, 2022.

Following the nationwide inspection, it came to light that these Political Parties have no offices at the national and regional levels.