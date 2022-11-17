Ghanaians on social media were impressed by the dominant display of Otto Addo’s men against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday morning.

The game, which wrapped Ghana’s preparation ahead of Qatar, ended 2-0 win as the West African side sets a good tone against Portugal in World Cup opener.

Debut goals from Salisu and Semenyo were enough for Ghana to cruise past a top ranked Swiss team ahead of the Mundial.

Fans will be hoping Otto Addo and his men will replicate such an emphatic performance in the World Cup group stage after being paired with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Check out some reactions:

Ghana is winning the World Cup. Pass it on — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 17, 2022

Give us the world cup if you don’t want Ronaldo to do another interview @FIFAWorldCup — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) November 17, 2022

Ghana won against the swiss but the pain goes straight to Omo Naija and Bafana Bafana. 😂😂😂😍😍 — AYEDUASE PULISIC (@quame_age) November 17, 2022

Ghana just comfortably beat a top 15 side in Switzerland without Partey, Kudus, Odoi, Djiku, Mensah and Fatawu. I don’t think we appreciate how good this team can be.#Qatar2022onMG pic.twitter.com/COYMW5quiK — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 17, 2022

If Otto Addo is bold, Ghana can actually cause havoc to opponents at the World Cup. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 17, 2022