Kumawood actor and popular skit creator Ras Nene, known in private life as Akwasi Antwi, has caused a stir on social media after posting photos of his ‘new bae’.

Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee on social media, took to his Instagram page on Friday, November 11, 2022, to post photos with a pretty lady.

The photos showed him dressed in a pink-coloured political suit. He wore a pair of white sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers to complete his look.

Standing right beside him in the first photo was a fair looking lady who he described as his ‘new bae’. The lady wore brown-coloured bodycon which hugged her body and revealed her shape. The both held hands.

In the second and third photos, Likee and his new bae were dresed in the same outfits but were sitting in a car. The actor sat in the driver’s seat of the convertible car while the lady sat in the passenger’s seat beside him.

Sharing the photos, Dr Likee indicated that he was with his new lady and that love was sweet. “❤️❤️❤️ New Bae Ɔdɔ yɛ wu 11/11/22,” his caption read.

