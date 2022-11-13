Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has called for special prayers for singer and socialite, Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia 4 Real, following reports of her alleged arrest in London for $8 million theft case in the USA in 2014.

In a Facebook post on Saturday dawn, the Kakai hitmaker wrote, “Guys please help me Pray for my Mom Mona. Am so sad.”

Though Shatta Wale didn’t give details of the message, his petition for the popular social climber has perhaps given credibility to reports of Hajia 4 Real’s arrest which started as empty rumours on social media on the afternoon of Friday considering that the two entertainment personalities have a very close relationship.

The alleged arrest of Hajia 4 Real comes as a shock to many Ghanaians and followers since the social media influencer has been posting videos and pictures of her flashy lifestyles in London on her social media pages lately.

Though information about the cause of her arrest is scanty, a number of media outlets including Yen.com.gh reported that she was allegedly reported in the UK over $8 million fraud in the UK.

Hajia 4 Real who has songs such as Badder than Dem, Fine Girl and Baby featuring Shatta Wale has been trending on various social media platforms since last night.