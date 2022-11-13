It was a sad day for residents in the Krachi East Municipality as their Chief Executive, Francis Kofi Okesu was laid in state.

Scores of mourners including political parties and traditional authorities thronged the area to pay their last respects on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

In an emotional tribute, Dambai chief, Nana Kwaku Beyenor, described Mr Okesu as selfless, dedicated and hard working person who was trying to see the development of the area and the region as a whole.

He said Dambai and Krachi East has lost a great man who will forever be remembered.

To ensure continuity of his hood works, the chief appealed to the local government ministry to appoint someone like Mr Okesu to foster development.

A former DCE for the area, Peter Yaw Awuranyi, also described the deceased as selfless and hard working person who was committed to the development of the area.