Kumawood actor, Akwasi Antwi popularly known as Ras Nene has reacted to death of his colleague, Osei Tutu.
Tutu, also an actor and a friend to Ras Nene, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2021 in his hometown near Bonwire in the Ashanti region after a short ailment.
Ras Nene who is known on social media as Dr. Likee has been left heartbroken.
He took to his Instagram page to mourn his late friend whom he described as a brother.
Dr. Likee shared a photo of late Tutu on Instagram and wrote: “Rest in Perfect peace my brother You will always remain in my heart”.