Caterers on the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) are urging parents to start packaging food for their children.

This is because they have resolved to stop cooking meals for the children until their grievances are addressed.

Speaking to Adom News on Monday evening, Co-Ordinator for the caterers, Juliana Codjoe said they want the Ghana School Feeding Secretariat to increase the 90 pesewas allocation for each child to 3 cedis.

The caterers say a meeting they held with the Secretariat on Monday did not yield any outcome hence their decision not to continue cooking for the children.

Madam Juliana Codjoe also added that, the GSFP has not paid monies owe caterers.

ALSO READ: