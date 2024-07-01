The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has paid the first term arrears of School Feeding Caterers nationwide.

The payment comes a few days after caterers in the Ashanti region threatened a demontration over their arrears.

A statement issued by the Head of Public Relations, Siiba Alfa noted that the total number of cooking days for the first term of 2023/2024 academic year which began on 3rd October 2023 was 58.

“However, four days were deducted from the total amount due to official communication instructing caterers to use 3rd to 6th October 2023 to clean up their kitchen environment. As a result, the official cooking day for the term commenced on 9th October 2023.

“Consequently, the caterers were paid for 54 cooking days at GH¢1.20 per child. It is pertinent for caterers to note that the payment is according to the number of days they were able to feed beneficiary pupils during the term,” the statement explained in parts.

Meanwhile, the statement noted the attention of the National Secretariat has been drawn to some lurid complaints from some caterers over alleged underpayments resulting from the recent payment.

The secretariat has therefore directed that all Caterers who genuinely have such issues of underpayment or no payment should immediately report to their Regional Coordinators for prompt redress.

“The issues would be thoroughly investigated to ascertain whether all the affected Caterers cooked throughout the term or they were rather affected by non-cooking days’ deductions. The National Secretariat therefore urges the Caterers to remain calm whilst we make the necessary efforts to address the issues,” the statement assured.

