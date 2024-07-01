A former Deputy Editor at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Ben Dotsei Malor, has advised people to pay attention to their passion as it has the capacity to become a vocation that can transform their lives.

Despite studying mathematics, statistics, and computer science at the University of Ghana, Malor eventually pursued a career in journalism.

Reflecting on his journey, the one-time Head of Communications at the presidency under the era of former President John Mahama, revealed that he initially aspired to attend medical school but opted out due to challenges with chemistry.

Mr Malor mentioned that, he sharpened his mathematics with the help of friends, and by the time he enrolled at the University of Ghana, he was focusing on Mathematics, Statistics, and Computer Science.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM show, Mr Dotsei Malor stated, “Again, the lesson here is that your passion can become your profession. Your passion can become your vocation for transformation.

“I would borrow a radio from my senior brother, who was generous; usually you have to buy a transistor radio, but he would let me take the radio, so I connected with the world with the radio, so the passion for radio and my English were improving.”

The current Chief of Communication and Public Information at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Dotsei Malor, revealed that his proficiency in English suffered during his time at Ketasco due to the prevalent use of Ga.

Mr Malor explained that adapting to speaking Ga was necessary to integrate into Keta School.

He shared that at Mawuli School, he faced teasing over his English proficiency, but listening to BBC radio significantly enhanced his proficiency over time.

“I was listening. I was writing a letter like comments to the editor, and then they would use it on ‘talk back’. The little comment, then you felt validated, and you increased in confidence.”

