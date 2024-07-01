Former President of the Ghana Bar Association, Samuel Awuku Okudzeto, has called on Ghanaians to allow judges to carry out their duties without interference.

“There is only one country called Ghana. Let’s respect the institution, which is the Judicial Service, because we created it” he said at the 42nd anniversary of the tragic abduction and murder of three High Court judges—Fred Poku Sarkodie, Cecilia Koranteng-Addow, and Kwadwo Agyei Agyapong—on June 30, 1982.

The event was organised the Ghana Bar Association in collaboration with the judiciary in Accra.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Okudzeto bemoaned how judges are subjected to vitriolic attacks when people disagree with their judgements.

As a democratic country, the renowned lawyer said the right thing for aggrieved parties to do is appeal the decision and not insult the judge.

“What do you achieve when you insult the judges? If you disagree with a judge, appeal the decision. Allow the judges to do their work,” Mr. Okudzeto stressed.

READ ALSO: