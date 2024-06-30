The founder and leader of Bazooka Fire Ministry in Aflao, in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, Bishop Prophet Bazooka, has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will lose the December general elections.

According to him, if the party does not apologise to him for the mistreatment he has endured, they will be found wanting.

In an interview with Adom News, Prophet Bazooka recounted an incident from 2015 when President Akufo-Addo, who was then the flagbearer and visited Aflao.

He claimed to have prayed for then candidate Akufo-Addo, which he believes contributed to his victory in the 2016 presidential elections.

However, Prophet Bazooka said the NPP government has since failed to fulfil the promises they made to him.

Based on this backdrop, he said the ruling party will lose the December elections.

“NPP is likely to win the 2024 election if they put things in other because I pray for President Akufo-Addo in 2015 to win 2016 general elections but they have failed to fulfil their promises made to me and if they don’t come to see me, I’m this on authority by the power of God that, the NPP will lose the 2024 elections,” the Prophet said.

Prophet Bazooka also said he has prayed for five presidential candidates in Ghana who have gone on to win their respective elections, with some of them honouring their promises to him.

He cautioned his fellow prophets to be wary of politicians who make promises they cannot fulfil when seeking support from churches.

The Prophet also warned politicians to avoid making campaign promises they cannot keep, as they will be held accountable by God.

