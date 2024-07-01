The government recorded about 12.79% oversubscription of treasury bill sales at a reduced target.

According to the latest T-bills auction by the Bank of Ghana. The government got GH¢2.99 billion against a target of GH¢2.65 billion.

About GH¢2.358 billion, representing 88.7% were bids tendered for the 91-day bill. All the bids were accepted.

For the 182-day bill, the government got GH¢573.45 million from the investors. The uptake was the same.

Only GH¢64.31 million were tendered for the 364-day bill. All the bids were accepted.

Meanwhile, interest rates remain stable across the yield curve.

The yield on the 91-day bill was 24.86% while that of the 182-day bill stayed the same at 26.80%.

The rate on the 364-day bill was also steady at 27.78%.

SECURITIES BIDS TENDERED (GH¢) BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢) 91 Day Bill 2.358 billion 2.358 billion 182 Day Bill 573.45 million 573.45 million 364 Day Bill 64.31 million 64.31 million Total 2.656 billion Target 2.995 billion

