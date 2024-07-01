The government recorded about 12.79% oversubscription of treasury bill sales at a reduced target.
According to the latest T-bills auction by the Bank of Ghana. The government got GH¢2.99 billion against a target of GH¢2.65 billion.
About GH¢2.358 billion, representing 88.7% were bids tendered for the 91-day bill. All the bids were accepted.
For the 182-day bill, the government got GH¢573.45 million from the investors. The uptake was the same.
Only GH¢64.31 million were tendered for the 364-day bill. All the bids were accepted.
Meanwhile, interest rates remain stable across the yield curve.
The yield on the 91-day bill was 24.86% while that of the 182-day bill stayed the same at 26.80%.
The rate on the 364-day bill was also steady at 27.78%.
|SECURITIES
|BIDS TENDERED (GH¢)
|BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
|91 Day Bill
|2.358 billion
|2.358 billion
|182 Day Bill
|573.45 million
|573.45 million
|364 Day Bill
|64.31 million
|64.31 million
|Total
|2.656 billion
|Target
|2.995 billion
READ ALSO:
- 60-year-old man accused of attempting to kill people spiritually burnt to death
- IGP has not been sacked – Police
- Photos from burial service of Mawuena Trebarh