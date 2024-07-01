Npontu Technologies has partnered telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana to roll out its 2024 Yellow Care initiative which was held under the theme “Learn Today, Lead Tomorrow”.

Throughout the 30 days period of the programme, Npontu joined MTN to engage students of some selected schools in Sunyani.

The schools visited include Kintampo Senior High School, Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School, and St. Francis Seminary.

Students in these schools were taken through some technology training and educated on the foundational principles of AI, its practical use cases, and its current impact.

The students were charged to not only utilize existing services but also to innovate using the available tools and resources.

This is in line with the purpose of this year’s Yellow Care campaign which was to provide crucial digital learning resources, reliable internet access, and engaging educational platforms to students and educators in underserved areas.

Npontu not only lent its presence but also contributed educational tools to further this cause.

“As we proudly stand with MTN during the 30 Days of Yellow Care 2024, we encourage the next generation of students to embrace learning today and lead tomorrow,” said the Chief Marketing and Operations Officer of Npontu Technologies, Deborah Asmah.

She noted that partnership is the driving force behind growth, innovation, and social impact in the business ecosystem.

“As a technology provider, Npontu not only offers essential support to our partners but also collaborates with them to create meaningful change,” she stated.

She said Npontu will continue to demonstrate its unwavering support for the Yello Team—a commitment they have always upheld in previous Yello Care initiatives.

