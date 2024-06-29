Photos from burial service of Mawuena Trebarh

Former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mawuena Adzo Dumor Trebarh has been laid to rest today.

The burial service took place at the Holy Spirit Cathedral at Adabraka in Accra this morning.

Mrs. Mawuena Adzo Trebarh, tragically passed away on Thursday, April 11, after a short battle with illness.

The thanksgiving service commenced at the same Cathedral at 9:30 a.m.

Family and sympathisers clad in black gathered to solemnly pay their last respects.

Below are more photos from her burial service.

Mawuena, known for her remarkable contributions, was the sister of the late Ghanaian broadcaster, Komla Dumor, renowned for his work at the BBC and Multimedia Group, as well as Dr. Korshie Dumor, a medical practitioner based in the United States.

She was the eldest of three children born to sociologist and former Electoral Commission member, Prof. Ernest Dumor, and the late Mrs. Cecilia Dumor.

Her passing, just a day shy of her 52nd birthday, has left a void in the hearts of many who admired her accomplishments.

Notably, Mawuena made history as the first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and held prominent roles at Newmont Ghana and MTN (Scancom), serving as Corporate Services Executive.

During the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, she was appointed as the spokesperson for a team of specialists by the National Democratic Congress, tasked with offering counsel and support to government efforts.

Mawuena is survived by her husband, Divine Trebarh of the Ghana Air Force, and her daughter, Katherine Joy Trebarh. Her legacy of professionalism, leadership, and dedication will continue to inspire many in the years to come.

