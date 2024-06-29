Former President John Mahama has described one of his former appointees, Mawuena Adzo Dumor, as a pleasant, focused, and goal-oriented person.

In a heartfelt tribute, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer appreciated the former MTN Ghana corporate head as “a consummate professional.”

“We memorialise the life and legacy of a remarkable daughter, sister, and beloved colleague, Mawuena Adzo Dumor Trebarh, with profound sadness yet infinite appreciation.

“Words are not adequate to express the extent of my shock when I heard the news of her demise. Mawuena was so full of life and promise. If you need someone with deep strategic insights and investment knowledge, you would look for Mawuena. Pleasant, focused, and goal-oriented, she was a consummate professional.”

Mr Mahama explained that, Mawuena’s deep love for her country and its people was “indeed, the reason that I appointed her the first female Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).”

“She distinguished herself in the role and served our country with admirable diligence, outstanding professionalism, and utmost integrity.

“A direct outcome of her visionary leadership during the period she served was that foreign direct investments increased tremendously. Indeed, under her stewardship, the GIPC bolstered our economy and created several job opportunities, contributing immensely to the economy,” Mr Mahama said.

The NDC leader lauded Mawuena as a woman with incredible intellect. He said even after the NDC left office, she continued to use her skills and knowledge for the party.

Mawuena’s dedication to her country extended beyond her official duties. Even after leaving office, she continued to contribute her skills and knowledge to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Mahama acknowledged.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she served as a spokesperson for the NDC’s team of specialists, supporting the government’s efforts to combat the virus.

In 2020, she was chosen to represent Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, reflecting her esteemed position within the party.

Mahama recounted the collective hope for Trebarh’s recovery during her illness and the devastation felt upon hearing of her passing.

“When she fell sick and was undergoing treatment, we all prayed for the quickest recovery for her. We were devastated when we heard the unfortunate news of her demise,” he shared.

In his tribute, Mahama expressed deep gratitude for Trebarh’s contributions. “Mawuena: You gave to us — your family, your loved ones, your party, and your country — within your short, numbered days, your all, and we are eternally grateful,” he stated.

The former president also reflected on the enduring impact of Trebarh’s life, urging everyone to cherish their moments with loved ones.

“You have left a painful reminder that we must enjoy every waking moment with our loved ones because once they are gone, they never come back. However, we can hold onto the memories, and we will cherish them forever,” he wrote.

Mahama concluded his tribute with a prayer for comfort for Trebarh’s family, including her loved ones Katherine Joy, Divine, Korshie, and her father, Professor Ernest Dumor.

“Mawuena, you left us too soon. You are with the angels and your Maker now, but we would have preferred you stayed with us much longer. May your soul rest in perfect peace in the Lord,” he wrote.

ALSO READ: