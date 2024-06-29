Government’s One Teacher One Laptop programme continues to benefit public school teachers in the Greater Accra Region.

Recently, 600 teachers from the Ada East and West District Directorates of the Ghana Education Service (GES) received laptops.

At Ada Foah in the Ada East District, eager teachers completed the necessary administrative processes, including presenting their Ghana Cards and signatures, to receive their laptops.

Many expressed delight upon receiving their new computers.

In the Ada West District, eligible teachers gathered at the District Office in Sege for distribution. Nearly all eligible teachers received their laptops.

District Director of Education, Stephen Arthur, expressed gratitude to the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Ministry of Education, and the teacher unions for the initiative.

He emphasised the importance of laptops and internet access in enabling Ghanaian teachers to participate in the global village.

Mr Arthur hoped the devices would be used effectively for the benefit of both teachers and students.

The ongoing distribution is part of a nationwide effort to ensure all public school teachers benefit from the scheme.

The One Teacher One Laptop program was launched by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in September 2021 to enhance education delivery through information technology and to improve teaching and learning outcomes in pre-tertiary educational institutions nationwide.

Under the program, every public school teacher, from kindergarten to senior high school, is to receive a laptop to aid in lesson preparation, research, and learning.

Government covers 70% of the laptop’s cost, with teachers paying the remaining 30%.