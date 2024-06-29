Director of Communications and spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign, Denis Miracle Aboagye, has stated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would win the 2024 elections if Ghanaians were voting today.

“If we were to vote today, with all humility, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would win the elections” he made this known in an interview on Adom TV’s Badwam show, Friday.

According to him, since the start of their campaign, there have been significant changes, attributing this to the readiness of Ghanaians to vote for Bawumia.

Mr. Aboagye acknowledged that while not all promises have been fulfilled, he reiterated that the government is committed to continuing its good work.

In his view, the challenges faced are global, not unique to Ghana, highlighting inflation and economic difficulties also experienced in America.

He therefore expressed confidence that Dr. Bawumia is the leader capable of effecting positive change.

