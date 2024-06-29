The leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has claimed that his party’s manifest is superior to those of all other parties in the country.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show, Mr. Akpaloo stated, “LPG is currently the third force in the political space and will win the election with a strategy that will beat the imagination of all.”

His comment came in response to the Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Protection Agency, Kofi Kapito, who said Mr. Akpaloo had no manifesto.

Kapito remarked, “Politicians will always say things in their manifesto but do not fulfill their promises.”

Mr. Akpaloo refuted Kapito’s claim, insisting, “We have a better manifesto than all the other parties, and LPG is not a small party for people to challenge us.”

He further noted that, “Our manifesto is titled ‘Better Tomorrow,’ and after the elections, we will shock Ghanaians.”

Kofi Akpaloo also promised to implement a policy to provide every child with a monthly stipend of 500 cedis.

“The moment you hear that I have won, something better will happen, and every child will receive a monthly cash of 500 cedis,” he said.

ALSO READ: