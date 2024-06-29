The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) says it has cancelled all enrolment payments made by contributors of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

This was revealed by NHIA boss Dr Da-Costa Aboagye at a media forum in Kumasi.

Dr. Aboagye explained that since SSNIT contributors are already direct contributors to the NHIS, it is unfair to impose additional monetary barriers on their access to healthcare.

He emphasised that waiving this fee would not collapse the scheme but would ensure the automatic enrolment of all SSNIT contributors.

Currently, SSNIT contributors pay about GH¢8 to enrol in the insurance scheme.

The NHIA believes this payment is preventing some individuals from taking advantage of the opportunity to be enrolled.

This is not the first time the removal of financial barriers has been proposed.

The opposition NDC previously promised a one-time premium payment to address similar concerns.

