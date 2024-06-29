Residents of the Appolonia Castle Gate area in the Kpone Katamanso municipality say they feel helpless and frustrated after Police allegedly accompanied a court bailiff to lock them out of their homes.

When Channel One News visited the area, some women were still locked inside their houses while others had broken the padlocks to gain access.

Some residents resorted to using ladders to climb over their fence walls to get in and out of their compounds.

The affected landowners, after investigating at the Lands Commission, believe they acquired the land from the rightful custodians.

Speaking to Channel One News, the residents called on the Inspector General of Police to instruct his officers to stop intimidating them.

One resident recounted her ordeal, explaining how she was locked out of her home with her child and had to wait outside for hours until her husband arrived. The bailiff allegedly demanded a payment of GHS 2,000 to return their keys.

The residents claim they face daily harassment, with men on motorbikes posting notices of possession takeover by court order.

They are urgently seeking assistance to resolve the situation and regain access to their homes, calling on the IGP and relevant stakeholders to investigate the matter.

“I didn’t know after picking a cloth for my kids and then I was trying to come out by the time I came out they’d already pulled out my key from the back of the door and they’ve brought it to the front that they already have my key that I should come out. I was like oh how can I come out like that? So, I begged them, I’m pleading with them I have only one little child here so they should have mercy on me.

“I didn’t take water; I didn’t take anything so my baby was just crying and then we came to sit out for like four hours and I called my husband that he should come home and that we are stranded. They took our key away they said unless we bring money of about two thousand cedis before they give us our key.”

