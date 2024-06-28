Lawyer of the suspended Parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Assin Central constituency of the Central Region has given the party a three-day ultimatum to rescind the decision.

In a statement, the candidate, Nurein Shiabu Migyimah’s lawyer has threatened to take legal action if the NDC fails.

The Central Regional Secretariat of the NDC on Friday announced Mr Migyimah’s suspension with barely six months to the December 7 election, citing immoral acts and anti-party activities.

However, Mr Migyimah’s lawyer has described the suspension as unlawful, illegitimate, utterly improper and has no legal basis.

According to the lawyer, there are deliberate attempts by some regional and constituency executives to pursue personal vendetta against the candidate.

“Indeed, as you are already aware of, there has been no charge, no disciplinary proceedings and no hearing whatsoever on any purported and concocted accusations against my client.

“Neither has my Client been afforded any opportunity to be heard as to the veracity of any such whimsical and capricious claims or accusations levelled against him,” portions of the statement read.

